2010-2019, ces dix dernières années furent riches, foisonnantes et fécondes pour nos musiques savantes et populaires. Culturopoing vous propose un petit coup d’oeil dans le rétroviseur des années 10’s, désormais révolues, avec en premier lieu une copieuse playlist de nos morceaux fétiches de cette golden decade puis le palmarès détaillé de nos rédacteurs.

Les choix détaillés de nos rédacteurs

BRUNO PISZCZOROWICZ

Les Artistes de la décennie

Les monstres sacrés

David Bowie

Arcade Fire

Daft Punk

Etienne Daho

Divine Comedy

Underwold

Les fiers outsiders

Chromatics

Radio Dept

Destroyer

I Love You But I’ve Chosen Darkness

Polyphonic Spree

Tindersticks

20 albums pour la décennie

Blackstar de David Bowie

Kaputt de Destroyer

Foreverland de Divine Comedy

Kill For Love de Chromatics

No Song No Spell No Madrigal de The Apartments

Dust d’I Love You But I’ve Chosen Darkness

Running Out Of Love de Radio Dept

State Of War de Poni Hoax

Slowdive par Slowdive

Between Waves de The Album Leaf

Yes It’s True de Polyphonic Spree

Barbara Barbara We Face A Shining Future d’Underworld

Courchevel de Florent Marchet

La Reproduction d’Arnaud Fleurent Didier

The Something Rain de Tindersticks

Random Access Memories de Daft Punk

Rare Birds de Jonathan Wilson

The Suburbs d’Arcade Fire

Music Complete de New Order

Orkney : Symphony Of The Magnetic North de The Magnetic North

20 chansons pour la décennie

Podium

Destroyer – Bay Of Pigs

Chromatics – Shadow

David Bowie – Blackstar

Puis

David Bowie – Lazarus

David Bowie – I Can’t Give Everything Away

Destroyer – Suicide Demo For Kara Walker

Divine Comedy – To The Rescue

Chromatics – I Want Your Love

The Apartments – Twenty One

I Love You But I’ve Chosen Darkness – The Sun Burns Out

The Radio Dept – Occupied

Arnaud Fleurent-Didier – Je vais au cinéma

Underworld – Low Burn

Florent Marchet – La Famille Kinder

Poni Hoax – Life In Slow Motion

Poni Hoax – The Word

Jonathan Wilson – Over The Midnight

Arcade Fire – Ready To Start

New Order – Singularity

Magnetic North – Hi Life

College – A Real Hero

MIRIEM MEGHAÏZEROU

ALBUMS ET ARTISTES DECENNIE (Sans classement)

David Bowie – Blackstar (2016)

Aldous Harding – Aldous Harding (2015)

Benjamin Clementine – I tell a fly (2017)

Get Well Soon – Love (2016)

Bertrand Belin – Hypernuit (2015) + Cap Waller

Mica Levi – Under the Skin (2014) + Jackie + Monos

Laura M’Vula – Sing To the moon (2013) + The Dreaming Room

Blonde Redhead – Penny Sparkle (2010)

Thom Yorke – Anima (2019)

Anna von Hausswolff – Dead Magic (2018)

The National – Trouble Will Find Me (2013)

Trentemøller – Lost (2013)

Son Lux – Lanterns (2013), Brighter Wounds (2018)

Nick Cave – Ghosteen (2019) + Skeleton Tree + Push The Sky away

Keaton Henson – Kindly Now (2016)

Chromatics – Kill For Love (2012)

PJ Harvey – The Hope Six Demolition Project (2016)

Max Richter – Sleep (2015)

Tindersticks – The Something Rain (2012)

Beach House – Bloom (2012)

Cat Power – Sun (2012)

Julia Holter – Aviary (2018)

The Eels – The Deconstruction (2017)

Johann Johansson – Orphée (2016)

Hans Zimmer – Interstellar (2014)

Soap&Skin – From Gas to Solid/You are My Friend (2018) + Sugarbread

Parmi les chansons qui m’ont accompagnée

Soap&Skin – ‘Me and the Devil’

Bertrand Belin – ‘Hypernuit’

Cat Power – ‘Cherokee’

PJ Harvey – ‘Let England Shake’

Baptiste Walker Hamon – ‘Soleil, soleil bleu’

David Bowie – ‘Blackstar’

Laura M’Vula – ‘Make Me Lovely’

Blonde Redhead – ‘Spain’

Ibeyi – ‘River’

Koudlam – ‘Négative Creep’

Anna von Hausswolff – ‘Mountain Crave’

The National – ‘Pink Rabbits’

Kavinsky – ‘Night Call’

MGMT – ‘Little Dark Age’

Metronomy – ‘Walking in the dark’

Tindersticks – ‘Show Me Everything’

The Eels – ‘The Deconstruction’

Get Well Soon – ‘It’s a Catalogue’

Juliette Armanet – ‘Cavalier Seule’

Olivier ROSSIGNOT

Les Albums de la décennie

David Bowie – Blackstar (2016)

Mica Levi – Under the skin (2014) + Jackie + Monos

Laura M’Vula – Sing To the moon (2013) + The Dreaming Room

Nils Frahm et Ólafur Arnalds (ensemble ou pas) – Trance Frendz, Loon (2015-2016) + Spaces + All Melody + Island Songs + For Now I Am Winter + Living Room …

Blonde Redhead – Penny Sparkle (2010)

Thom Yorke – Anima (2019)

Anna von Hausswolff – Dead Magic (2018) + Ceremony

The National – Trouble Will Find Me (2013)

Apparat – The Devil’s Walk (2011)

Moderat – III (2016) + II

Julianna Barwick – Nepenthe (2013)

Chelsea wolfe – Pain Is Beauty (2013)

Trentemøller – Lost (2013)

Nick Cave – Ghosteen (2019) + Skeleton Tree

Son Lux – Lanterns (2013), Brighter Wounds (2018)

Chromatics – Kill For Love (2012)

Max Richter – Sleep (2015) + Memoryhouse + 24 Postcards In Full Colour

Tindersticks – The Something Rain (2012)

Bjork – Utopia (2017) + Vulnicura + Biophilia

M83 – Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming (2011)

Jane Weaver – Modern Kosmology (2017)

The Divine Comedy – Foreverland (2016)

Alt-J – This is all yours (2014)

Arman Melies – IV (2013)

Beach House – Bloom (2012) + Depression Cherry + Teen Dream

Christophe – Les Vestiges du chaos (2016)

Damon Albarn – Dr Dee (2011)

Daughter – Not to Disappear (2016)

Interpol – Interpol (2010)

Johann Johansson – Orphée (2016)

The White Birch – The Weight of Spring (2015)

Cliff Martinez – The Neon Demon (2016)

Julia Holter – Aviary (2018) + Ekstasis

Hans Zimmer – Interstellar (2014)

Florent Marchet – Courchevel (2010)

Liesa Van Der Aa – Troops (2012)

Peter Van Poehl – Big Issues Printed Small (2013)

Shannon Wright – Division (2017)

Soap and skin – from Gas to Solid/You are My Friend (2018) + Sugarbread

Parmi les chansons qui m’ont accompagné

David Bowie – Blackstar

Laura M’Vula – Make Me Lovely

Blonde Redhead – Spain

Anna von Hausswolff – Mountain Crave

The National – Pink Rabbits

Apparat – Candil De La Calle

Saycet – Half Awake

Tindersticks – Show Me Everything

M83 – Wait

Jane Weaver – Did You See Butterflies?

The White Birch – Solid Dirt

The Divine Comedy – To the rescue

Alt-J – Nara

Arman Melies – Silvaplana / Röcken / Schwarzwasser / Der Antichrist

Christophe – Dangereuse

Daughter – Doing the Right Thing

Florent Marchet – L’eau de rose

Peter Van Poehl – 28 Paradise

Soap and skin – Me and the devil

VASKEN KOUTOUDJIAN

10 Artistes des années 10

Poppy Ackroyd Anderson .Paak Mono/Poly L’éxécuteur de Hong Kong Vulfpeck Open Mike Eagle Hidden Orchestra Thundercat Oddisee Anthony Joseph & The Spasm Band

10 Albums des années 10

Homage par Jimmy Somerville The Evil Empire of everything par Public Enemy And the Anonymous Nobody par De La Soul Palm Psalms : A Light to Resolve all Darkness Beaurepaire par Jacques Higelin Riddles par Ray Lema, Laurent De Wilde Forever Land par The Divine Comedy Never Were the Way She Was par Colin Stetson and Sarah Neufeld Daora Underground Sounds of Urban Brasi compilation The Falling Season par Masta Ace

Les Chansons des années 10

No Love par Capital Ode x Shawn K x Mouse Sucks (2012)

To the Rescue par Divine Comedy (2016)

I Want You (Hold On to Love) par Cee Lo Green

Happy End par Rachid Taha

Wings par Kadhja Bonet

This Is What You Are par Mario Biondi

Let’s Pretend par Coultrain

Chronic Sunshine par Cosmo Pyke

Saoul la manche par Marie

VINCENT NICOLET

10 Artistes des années 10

Drake

PNL

Kanye West

Lykke Li

Daft Punk

Chromatics

James Newton Howard

Rob

Christine and the Queens

Nicki Minaj

10 disques des années 10

My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy – Kanye West (2010)

Nothing was the same – Drake (2013) / Take Care – Drake (2011)

Heligoland – Massive Attack (2010)

Dans la Légende – PNL (2016)

Le Meilleur d’Alain Chamfort (Versions revisitées) – Alain Chamfort (2016)

Chris – Christine and the Queens (2018)

Teenage Dream – Katy Perry (2010)

Random Access Memories – Daft Punk (2013)

Or Noir – Kaaris (2013)

Compton – Dr. Dre (2015)

10 Chansons des années 10

Jusqu’au dernier gramme – PNL

France Culture – Arnaud Fleurant-Didier

Diamond – Izzy Bizu

Bad and Bougee – Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert

God’s Whisper – Raury

Shade – IAMDDB

Love Sosa – Chief Keef

Mask Off – Future

Nah Mean – Nas & Damian Marley

Haterade – Gucci Mane feat. Pharell Williams et Nicki Minaj

