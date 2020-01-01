2010-2019, ces dix dernières années furent riches, foisonnantes et fécondes pour nos musiques savantes et populaires. Culturopoing vous propose un petit coup d’oeil dans le rétroviseur des années 10’s, désormais révolues, avec en premier lieu une copieuse playlist de nos morceaux fétiches de cette golden decade puis le palmarès détaillé de nos rédacteurs.
Les choix détaillés de nos rédacteurs
BRUNO PISZCZOROWICZ
Les Artistes de la décennie
Les monstres sacrés
- David Bowie
- Arcade Fire
- Daft Punk
- Etienne Daho
- Divine Comedy
- Underwold
Les fiers outsiders
- Chromatics
- Radio Dept
- Destroyer
- I Love You But I’ve Chosen Darkness
- Polyphonic Spree
- Tindersticks
20 albums pour la décennie
- Blackstar de David Bowie
- Kaputt de Destroyer
- Foreverland de Divine Comedy
- Kill For Love de Chromatics
- No Song No Spell No Madrigal de The Apartments
- Dust d’I Love You But I’ve Chosen Darkness
- Running Out Of Love de Radio Dept
- State Of War de Poni Hoax
- Slowdive par Slowdive
- Between Waves de The Album Leaf
- Yes It’s True de Polyphonic Spree
- Barbara Barbara We Face A Shining Future d’Underworld
- Courchevel de Florent Marchet
- La Reproduction d’Arnaud Fleurent Didier
- The Something Rain de Tindersticks
- Random Access Memories de Daft Punk
- Rare Birds de Jonathan Wilson
- The Suburbs d’Arcade Fire
- Music Complete de New Order
- Orkney : Symphony Of The Magnetic North de The Magnetic North
20 chansons pour la décennie
Podium
- Destroyer – Bay Of Pigs
- Chromatics – Shadow
- David Bowie – Blackstar
Puis
- David Bowie – Lazarus
- David Bowie – I Can’t Give Everything Away
- Destroyer – Suicide Demo For Kara Walker
- Divine Comedy – To The Rescue
- Chromatics – I Want Your Love
- The Apartments – Twenty One
- I Love You But I’ve Chosen Darkness – The Sun Burns Out
- The Radio Dept – Occupied
- Arnaud Fleurent-Didier – Je vais au cinéma
- Underworld – Low Burn
- Florent Marchet – La Famille Kinder
- Poni Hoax – Life In Slow Motion
- Poni Hoax – The Word
- Jonathan Wilson – Over The Midnight
- Arcade Fire – Ready To Start
- New Order – Singularity
- Magnetic North – Hi Life
- College – A Real Hero
MIRIEM MEGHAÏZEROU
ALBUMS ET ARTISTES DECENNIE (Sans classement)
- David Bowie – Blackstar (2016)
- Aldous Harding – Aldous Harding (2015)
- Benjamin Clementine – I tell a fly (2017)
- Get Well Soon – Love (2016)
- Bertrand Belin – Hypernuit (2015) + Cap Waller
- Mica Levi – Under the Skin (2014) + Jackie + Monos
- Laura M’Vula – Sing To the moon (2013) + The Dreaming Room
- Blonde Redhead – Penny Sparkle (2010)
- Thom Yorke – Anima (2019)
- Anna von Hausswolff – Dead Magic (2018)
- The National – Trouble Will Find Me (2013)
- Trentemøller – Lost (2013)
- Son Lux – Lanterns (2013), Brighter Wounds (2018)
- Nick Cave – Ghosteen (2019) + Skeleton Tree + Push The Sky away
- Keaton Henson – Kindly Now (2016)
- Chromatics – Kill For Love (2012)
- PJ Harvey – The Hope Six Demolition Project (2016)
- Max Richter – Sleep (2015)
- Tindersticks – The Something Rain (2012)
- Beach House – Bloom (2012)
- Cat Power – Sun (2012)
- Julia Holter – Aviary (2018)
- The Eels – The Deconstruction (2017)
- Johann Johansson – Orphée (2016)
- Hans Zimmer – Interstellar (2014)
- Soap&Skin – From Gas to Solid/You are My Friend (2018) + Sugarbread
Parmi les chansons qui m’ont accompagnée
- Soap&Skin – ‘Me and the Devil’
- Bertrand Belin – ‘Hypernuit’
- Cat Power – ‘Cherokee’
- PJ Harvey – ‘Let England Shake’
- Baptiste Walker Hamon – ‘Soleil, soleil bleu’
- David Bowie – ‘Blackstar’
- Laura M’Vula – ‘Make Me Lovely’
- Blonde Redhead – ‘Spain’
- Ibeyi – ‘River’
- Koudlam – ‘Négative Creep’
- Anna von Hausswolff – ‘Mountain Crave’
- The National – ‘Pink Rabbits’
- Kavinsky – ‘Night Call’
- MGMT – ‘Little Dark Age’
- Metronomy – ‘Walking in the dark’
- Tindersticks – ‘Show Me Everything’
- The Eels – ‘The Deconstruction’
- Get Well Soon – ‘It’s a Catalogue’
- Juliette Armanet – ‘Cavalier Seule’
Olivier ROSSIGNOT
Les Albums de la décennie
- David Bowie – Blackstar (2016)
- Mica Levi – Under the skin (2014) + Jackie + Monos
- Laura M’Vula – Sing To the moon (2013) + The Dreaming Room
- Nils Frahm et Ólafur Arnalds (ensemble ou pas) – Trance Frendz, Loon (2015-2016) + Spaces + All Melody + Island Songs + For Now I Am Winter + Living Room …
- Blonde Redhead – Penny Sparkle (2010)
- Thom Yorke – Anima (2019)
- Anna von Hausswolff – Dead Magic (2018) + Ceremony
- The National – Trouble Will Find Me (2013)
- Apparat – The Devil’s Walk (2011)
- Moderat – III (2016) + II
- Julianna Barwick – Nepenthe (2013)
- Chelsea wolfe – Pain Is Beauty (2013)
- Trentemøller – Lost (2013)
- Nick Cave – Ghosteen (2019) + Skeleton Tree
- Son Lux – Lanterns (2013), Brighter Wounds (2018)
- Chromatics – Kill For Love (2012)
- Max Richter – Sleep (2015) + Memoryhouse + 24 Postcards In Full Colour
- Tindersticks – The Something Rain (2012)
- Bjork – Utopia (2017) + Vulnicura + Biophilia
- M83 – Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming (2011)
- Jane Weaver – Modern Kosmology (2017)
- The Divine Comedy – Foreverland (2016)
- Alt-J – This is all yours (2014)
- Arman Melies – IV (2013)
- Beach House – Bloom (2012) + Depression Cherry + Teen Dream
- Christophe – Les Vestiges du chaos (2016)
- Damon Albarn – Dr Dee (2011)
- Daughter – Not to Disappear (2016)
- Interpol – Interpol (2010)
- Johann Johansson – Orphée (2016)
- The White Birch – The Weight of Spring (2015)
- Cliff Martinez – The Neon Demon (2016)
- Julia Holter – Aviary (2018) + Ekstasis
- Hans Zimmer – Interstellar (2014)
- Florent Marchet – Courchevel (2010)
- Liesa Van Der Aa – Troops (2012)
- Peter Van Poehl – Big Issues Printed Small (2013)
- Shannon Wright – Division (2017)
- Soap and skin – from Gas to Solid/You are My Friend (2018) + Sugarbread
Parmi les chansons qui m’ont accompagné
- David Bowie – Blackstar
- Laura M’Vula – Make Me Lovely
- Blonde Redhead – Spain
- Anna von Hausswolff – Mountain Crave
- The National – Pink Rabbits
- Apparat – Candil De La Calle
- Saycet – Half Awake
- Tindersticks – Show Me Everything
- M83 – Wait
- Jane Weaver – Did You See Butterflies?
- The White Birch – Solid Dirt
- The Divine Comedy – To the rescue
- Alt-J – Nara
- Arman Melies – Silvaplana / Röcken / Schwarzwasser / Der Antichrist
- Christophe – Dangereuse
- Daughter – Doing the Right Thing
- Florent Marchet – L’eau de rose
- Peter Van Poehl – 28 Paradise
- Soap and skin – Me and the devil
VASKEN KOUTOUDJIAN
10 Artistes des années 10
- Poppy Ackroyd
- Anderson .Paak
- Mono/Poly
- L’éxécuteur de Hong Kong
- Vulfpeck
- Open Mike Eagle
- Hidden Orchestra
- Thundercat
- Oddisee
- Anthony Joseph & The Spasm Band
10 Albums des années 10
- Homage par Jimmy Somerville
- The Evil Empire of everything par Public Enemy
- And the Anonymous Nobody par De La Soul
- Palm Psalms : A Light to Resolve all Darkness
- Beaurepaire par Jacques Higelin
- Riddles par Ray Lema, Laurent De Wilde
- Forever Land par The Divine Comedy
- Never Were the Way She Was par Colin Stetson and Sarah Neufeld
- Daora Underground Sounds of Urban Brasi compilation
- The Falling Season par Masta Ace
Les Chansons des années 10
- No Love par Capital Ode x Shawn K x Mouse Sucks (2012)
- To the Rescue par Divine Comedy (2016)
- I Want You (Hold On to Love) par Cee Lo Green
- Happy End par Rachid Taha
- Wings par Kadhja Bonet
- This Is What You Are par Mario Biondi
- Let’s Pretend par Coultrain
- Chronic Sunshine par Cosmo Pyke
- Saoul la manche par Marie
VINCENT NICOLET
10 Artistes des années 10
- Drake
- PNL
- Kanye West
- Lykke Li
- Daft Punk
- Chromatics
- James Newton Howard
- Rob
- Christine and the Queens
- Nicki Minaj
10 disques des années 10
- My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy – Kanye West (2010)
- Nothing was the same – Drake (2013) / Take Care – Drake (2011)
- Heligoland – Massive Attack (2010)
- Dans la Légende – PNL (2016)
- Le Meilleur d’Alain Chamfort (Versions revisitées) – Alain Chamfort (2016)
- Chris – Christine and the Queens (2018)
- Teenage Dream – Katy Perry (2010)
- Random Access Memories – Daft Punk (2013)
- Or Noir – Kaaris (2013)
- Compton – Dr. Dre (2015)
10 Chansons des années 10
- Jusqu’au dernier gramme – PNL
- France Culture – Arnaud Fleurant-Didier
- Diamond – Izzy Bizu
- Bad and Bougee – Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert
- God’s Whisper – Raury
- Shade – IAMDDB
- Love Sosa – Chief Keef
- Mask Off – Future
- Nah Mean – Nas & Damian Marley
- Haterade – Gucci Mane feat. Pharell Williams et Nicki Minaj
© Tous droits réservés. Culturopoing.com est un site intégralement bénévole (Association de loi 1901) et respecte les droits d’auteur, dans le respect du travail des artistes que nous cherchons à valoriser. Les photos visibles sur le site ne sont là qu’à titre illustratif, non dans un but d’exploitation commerciale et ne sont pas la propriété de Culturopoing. Néanmoins, si une photographie avait malgré tout échappé à notre contrôle, elle sera de fait enlevée immédiatement. Nous comptons sur la bienveillance et vigilance de chaque lecteur – anonyme, distributeur, attaché de presse, artiste, photographe.
Merci de contacter Bruno Piszczorowicz (lebornu@hotmail.com) ou Olivier Rossignot (culturopoingcinema@gmail.com).